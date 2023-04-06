Van reverses into tent outside Murrell and Sturgeon home
Police are continuing their investigations at the home of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.
Mr Murrell, 58, was arrested on Wednesday and then released without charge pending further investigation into party finances.
He was questioned while police searched their Glasgow home and SNP headquarters in Edinburgh.
A tent had been erected outside the couple's property and a van was seen reversing into it on Thursday morning.