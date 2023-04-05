Police officers have been seen outside the home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell and his wife, Scotland's former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Murrell, 58, has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.

Police vans and a tent were seen at the couple's home in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said officers were carrying out searches at a number of addresses. Police vehicles and uniformed officers were also seen at the party's headquarters in Edinburgh.