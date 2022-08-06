Looking good and looking after the planet - Aberdeen salon Linton and Mac are now able to recycle most of the waste they produce, including human hair.

The beauty industry traditionally uses a lot of packaging, with much of it thrown away. The Green Salon Collective help hairdressers to recycle products such as metal foils contaminated by hair colouring.

Salon owner Jenn Linton told the BBC that some of her customers even choose to recycle their hair, using it as a deterrent against garden slugs and snails.