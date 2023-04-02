Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson has made a surprise appearance at a club night in Glasgow.

The 74-year-old actor arrived unannounced at the Bongo's Bingo event at the city's SWG3 on Saturday.

Footage on social media, captured by Capital FM radio DJ Katy J, shows Jackson laughing from the side of the stage as he watches a drag act performance.

The club party night, which describes itself as a mix of "traditional bingo, dance-offs, rave intervals and audience participation" is currently on tour around the UK.

It is believed that Jackson is in Scotland for the filming of a new Marvel Studios production.