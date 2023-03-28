Dr Tiffany Li does not think Scotland's hospital wards are safe for patients and believes higher pay is needed for the work she does.

BMA Scotland is balloting junior doctors on strike action until 5 May. If members vote in favour then it would be the first national strike over pay by junior doctors in Scotland. The union has warned it would start with a 72-hour walkout.

Junior doctors make up 44% of the doctors in the NHS in Scotland. Industrial action could impact planned operations as well GP appointments.

Dr Li is based in Edinburgh and sits on the BMA's Junior Doctors Committee.

She said: "We're going into work knowing that the pay is very low and we're constantly worrying about other kind of financial needs that we need to fulfil when we're back home. I think physically and mentally we are exhausted.

"Obviously I'm quite upset about the pay that I’m getting versus the responsibility. And sometimes you don't feel that you're respected for the work that you do with the pay that you're getting with the working conditions and the working culture."

The BMA has insisted a 23.5% increase on top of inflation is needed to make up for 15 years of "pay erosion".

A Scottish government spokesperson said: "We been very open about the real fiscal challenges we face, have explored all options for 2022/23 and there’s no additional money for pay without cutting funding to the NHS and other public services.”