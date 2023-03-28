Nicola Sturgeon has signed a letter officially tendering her resignation as Scotland's first minister.

Ms Sturgeon announced last month that she would stand down once a successor was appointed.

Humza Yousaf was elected to replace her as SNP leader and will be confirmed as the new first minister in a Holyrood vote on Tuesday afternoon.

After writing her resignation letter to the King, Ms Sturgeon left her Bute House residence for the final time.

She was Scotland's longest-serving first minister, having spent 3,051 days - more than eight years - in the role.