Investigation under way after Rangers coach appears to headbutt Celtic rival

A Rangers coach is being investigated by police over an alleged headbutt on Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso.

Craig McPherson approached Alonso at the end of a dramatic Scottish Women's Premier League clash, which was televised on Sky Sports.

The incident happened at the full-time whistle after Celtic equalised in the 99th minute.

Police Scotland confirmed it had received a report about the match at Broadwood Stadium on Monday.

