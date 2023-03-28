Investigation under way after Rangers coach appears to headbutt Celtic rival
A Rangers coach is being investigated by police over an alleged headbutt on Celtic Women manager Fran Alonso.
Craig McPherson approached Alonso at the end of a dramatic Scottish Women's Premier League clash, which was televised on Sky Sports.
The incident happened at the full-time whistle after Celtic equalised in the 99th minute.
Police Scotland confirmed it had received a report about the match at Broadwood Stadium on Monday.