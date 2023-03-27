Humza Yousaf has been announced as the new leader of the SNP and Nicola Sturgeon’s successor.

The former health secretary is set to become Scotland's youngest first minister.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and former community safety minister Ash Regan were also in the running for the top job.

Nicola Sturgeon announced in February that she would resign after more than eight years in the job, once her successor had been chosen.

A vote in Holyrood will follow on Tuesday to select the next first minister.