Plane enthusiasts have turned out to see the world's largest commercial airliner make a return to Glasgow.

The last time the Emirates Airbus A380 was in Scotland was in September 2019.

The Middle Eastern carrier has reintroduced the A380 for flights between Glasgow and Dubai.

The massive aircraft, which is 24m high (79ft) and has a wingspan of nearly 80m (262ft), arrived at Sunday lunchtime.