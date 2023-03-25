The Scottish Greens have said they will quit the government if the new first minister does not share their "progressive values".

Co-leader Lorna Slater said a commitment to climate justice and trans rights were "non-negotiable".

Patrick Harvie said they were a "necessity" if the power-sharing agreement with the SNP was to continue.

They spoke at their party conference in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, as voting continues in the contest to succeed Nicola Sturgeon.