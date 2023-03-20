Scotland's outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she's looking forward to having more time to relax when she leaves office next week.

She said: "Not having to have a shower when you get up, putting the joggies and hoodie on and just slobbing about the house, I don't often get the chance to do it".

"But hopefully a bit more often now."

In an interview with ITV's Loose Women programme, Ms Sturgeon also said that days when she doesn't have to wear makeup were "a real luxury".