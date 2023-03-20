Nicola Sturgeon has said the SNP is going through "growing pains" following her imminent departure and the party's leadership race.

Scotland's irst minister was asked about the drop in the number of SNP members in an interview with ITV's Loose Women programme.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The SNP is not in a mess. It's going through, how can I put this, some growing pains right now. They are necessary, but they are difficult."

"I wouldn't be standing down if I didn't think this was the right time for some change, renewal, refresh...the trick for my party is to do that while not throwing the baby out with the bath water."