It has been 20 years since the beginning of the invasion of Iraq.

The third generation of his family to serve with the Black Watch, Kevin Stacey was among thousands of British troops deployed to Iraq in 2003.

He ended up serving three tours of the country, despite being seriously injured by an IED in the city of Basra in 2004.

Since leaving the Army, Kevin has pursued his passion for cycling in the Scottish Highlands, helping him come to terms with his experiences.

Video by Cameron Buttle and Morgan Spence