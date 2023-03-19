Forbes calls for bigger team to make SNP decisions

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes said in an interview on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: "Decisions within the SNP have been taken by too few people".

She added that decisions within the party needed to be taken by "a big team", and said SNP members wanted to know that the institution was democratic.

Her comments follow the resignation of SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.

He took responsibility for misleading the media about party membership numbers and said he had become a distraction to the leadership race.

All three candidates vying for the leadership of the SNP have pledged to reform its operations.