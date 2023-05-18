The Scottish Parliament is set to vote in 2023 on whether terminally ill, competent adults should legally be allowed to receive medical assistance to die.

Former Labour MP and independent MSP Dennis Canavan is a father of five, but he has grieved the loss of four of his children.

He is among 21% of respondents who expressed their opposition for the bill at consultation stage.

Dennis’ daughter Ruth died in 2017 and his three oldest sons died from separate terminal illnesses, but he says they had dignified deaths despite some degree of suffering.

“My children died in dignity, largely due to the magnificent efforts of the NHS. We ought to be looking at ways to try and alleviate pain and suffering for people who are terminally ill,” he told the BBC.

The proposed Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill would “enable competent adults who are terminally ill to be provided at their request with assistance to end their life”.

It would only be available to people aged 16 and over, with a prognosis of no longer than six months to live, deemed to be of competent mind and able to administer and ingest the medication themselves.

Dennis says these safeguards fall short of protecting people from undue pressure to end their lives, and are “inadequate”.

