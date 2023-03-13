Footballer Zander Murray says he wants to inspire young gay men to be open and confident about their sexuality.

The striker, who plays for Gala Fairydean Rovers, became the first Scottish senior male footballer to come out as gay last year.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's Disclosure, Zander says he knew he was gay from a young age.

He says societal attitudes around LGBTQ+ people and his perception of masculinity contributed to the struggles he experienced with his sexuality.

"I believed I can't be gay. How can I be gay when I'm more masculine? I had a poor perception of what that was at that time"

Zander told his family and close friends before coming out to the football community through a social media post in September 2022.

He says he's received "love and support" from team mates as well as opposition managers and players.

Disclosure: Out on the Pitch will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland on Monday 13 March at 8pm, and is available on the BBC iPlayer.