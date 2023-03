Mobile phone footage filmed by a passenger in a car captured a bus engulfed in flames.

Emergency services have been dealing with the fire which billowed huge plumes of smoke near the Royal Marines base in Angus.

The incident led to the closure of the A933, close to the entrance to RM Condor, near Arbroath, on Saturday morning.

Bus operator Stagecoach said there were no passengers on board at the time, and no-one was injured.