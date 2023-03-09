Anne-Marie Davy faced a stark choice when doctors found a large mass in her abdomen. She could potentially wait several weeks or months for scans in Ireland's public health service or go private.

She did not have health insurance but found the money to pay for private tests after being told she was an urgent case. The tests revealed a rare cancer in her appendix. She then went back into the public service for complex surgery in Dublin.

Anne-Marie is from Edinburgh but lives in Galway. The two-tier health system that operates in the Republic of Ireland ensured she was diagnosed quickly and then offered highly specialised treatment - boosting her survival chances.

But she feels guilty about how the system works.

"It's wrong that it's a form of queue-jumping,” Anne-Marie says.

“If you're in the public system you have to wait so long before you can be seen. Sadly some people probably die before they are seen."