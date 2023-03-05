Ferry operator CalMac has warned the next two years could be "challenging" for residents of Scotland's islands due to the age of the fleet.

Chief executive Robbie Drummond also apologised to residents of Arran for recent disruption to services.

Mr Drummond said a shortage of spare vessels was also driving disruption.

A third of CalMac's ferries are more than 30 years old, and almost half the largest ships are beyond their expected service life.

Mr Drummond was speaking to The Sunday Show.