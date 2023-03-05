SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan has insisted a majority vote for independence-supporting parties at the next UK or Holyrood elections "is the same as a referendum".

Ms Regan said an election won on a promise that Scotland becomes independent would force Westminster to recognise the result.

Both Labour and the Conservatives have previously rejected this idea.

The MSP for Edinburgh Eastern said the "gold standard here is the ballot box".

Ms Regan was speaking with the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.