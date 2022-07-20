More than 600,000 people are on a hospital waiting list in Scotland – the equivalent to one in nine of the population.

Backlogs have soared since the coronavirus pandemic and more people faced with long waits are seeking private treatment instead.

BBC Disclosure has been speaking to some of those using their savings to go private as an alternative to using the NHS.

Disclosure: Is the NHS There For Me?, Monday 6 March, on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Scotland, from 8pm