SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes has warned that the government's proposed bottle and can return scheme could cause "economic carnage".

Speaking at a brewery in Aviemore, Ms Forbes said the recycling initiative was not ready to be implemented as planned in August and should be halted.

The finance secretary also promised a reset of the relationship between business and government.

All three SNP leadership contenders have now proposed pausing or changing the deposit return scheme (DRS).

Humza Yousaf has called for a year's grace period for small firms - a move which Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater has said she is "actively considering" - while the third contender, Ash Regan, says the scheme should be redesigned or scrapped.