The iconic Flying Scotsman steam train first entered service 100 years ago today.

It broke records by hauling the first non-stop London to Edinburgh service in 1928 and became the UK's first locomotive to reach 100mph six years later.

Considered the world's most famous steam train, it has amassed crowds worldwide during tours throughout the United States, Canada and Australia.

An event at Edinburgh Waverley marked the occasion with dancing and poetry.