'We've built a film archive of Edinburgh life'

Take a look inside the secret cinema club that has been documenting Edinburgh life since the 1930s.

The film theatre at 23 Fettes Row looks like an ordinary basement flat but is home to the Edinburgh Cine and Video Society which was founded in 1936.

But changes in technology have seen numbers dwindle since the 1980s, and now the club is about to open its doors in an attempt to attract new members.

The society's secretary, Stewart Emm, gave BBC Scotland a tour behind the scenes.