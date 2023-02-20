Scotland is one of the first countries in the world to stump up cash for "loss and damage" caused by climate change in poorer countries.

Malawi in east Africa has been hard hit by the effects of climate change but it is one of the poorest countries in the world and struggles to pay for the measures needed repair the damage.

Dorika Matiyasi explains how people's homes in the village of Mambundungu in Malawi were washed away after torrential rains.

The Scottish government has been promoting the notion that rich nations should help pay for the damage from climate change in less developed countries.

At the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, it committed £2m for a "loss and damage" scheme - a world first. A further £5m is promised from April.

In November, at COP27 in Egypt, other world leaders finally agreed they would follow that example.

In Mambundungu, some of the money is being used to create flood defences in a new settlement uphill.