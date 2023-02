Anas Sarwar has told his party conference in Edinburgh it is time for change at Holyrood and Westminster.

The Scottish Labour leader urged SNP voters to back him after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced she is resigning.

Mr Sarwar also outlined plans to improve the health service by amalgamating the 14 regional health boards into three.

It comes in the same week Ms Sturgeon announced she would step down after eight years as first minister.