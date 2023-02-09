Justice secretary explains prison gender policy

The Scottish justice secretary has been explaining how newly convicted or remanded transgender prison inmates will initially be placed in jails according to their gender at birth.

Keith Brown was speaking after the policy was confirmed in an urgent review which found a double rapist being placed in a women's jail did not put female prisoners at risk of harm.

However, the SPS said it received "conflicting" details on Isla Bryson. It also called for an urgent review of admission rules for some inmates.

The investigation was ordered by Justice Secretary Keith Brown in the wake of public outcry after Bryson was initially housed in segregation at Cornton Vale prison in Stirling.

Bryson - who will be sentenced later this month for raping two women while she was known as a man called Adam Graham - was then moved to a male wing at HMP Edinburgh.