'I'm an alcoholic taking regular doses of alcohol'

A lifetime alcoholic tells how a project which gives out regular doses of drink is proving a lifeline to him.

Peter, 60, says he was 16 when he began drinking every day and this cycle has followed him throughout his adult life.

He has lost many of his friends and family members - including his mother - to alcohol or illnesses connected to addiction.

Peter is one of about 10 men at the Managed Alcohol Project (MAP) in Glasgow, which aims to stabilise chronic alcoholics by giving them alcohol as part of their treatment.