Newly-released CCTV footage has shown the moment that Andrew Innes was arrested by police for the murder of Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.

The Crown Office has also released footage and images of Innes purchasing a hammer and building supplies.

The 52-year-old stabbed and beat Bennylyn to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica.

He has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years before he can apply for parole.