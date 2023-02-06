Police have said they are growing "increasingly concerned" for the safety of 11-year-old girl reported missing in the Scottish Borders.

Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in the Gala Park area of Galashiels at about 17:45 on Sunday.

A police helicopter as well as mountain rescue teams have joined the search to trace her.

She is described as being about 5ft 2in tall, of slim build and with long blonde hair.

She was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

