A man has been found guilty of murdering a mother and her two-year-old girl then burying their bodies under the kitchen floor of his Dundee home.

Andrew Innes, 52, stabbed and beat Bennylyn Burke to death with a hammer before strangling her daughter Jellica.

He lured the 25-year-old mother from Bristol to Dundee after targeting her through a dating website.

Innes has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 36 years before he can apply for parole.

Judge Lord Beckett sentenced Innes at the High Court in Edinburgh.