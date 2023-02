Andrew Innes has been found guilty of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica and burying them under his kitchen floor.

Bennylyn's sister, Shela Aquino, told BBC Scotland that she wanted justice.

She also spoke about how hard it was to lose a sibling, adding: "A person's life is priceless."

