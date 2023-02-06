Double murder case 'depravity' traumatised police

Andrew Innes has been found guilty of murdering Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica and burying them under his kitchen floor.

The officer in charge of the case, Det Ch Insp Graham Smith, told BBC Scotland how police investigating their disappearance persuaded the killer to let them into his home in Dundee.

Under questioning, Innes admitted murdering Bennylyn and Jellica and hiding their bodies.

Det Ch Insp Smith said that the level of depravity in the case had traumatised the officers involved.

