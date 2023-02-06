First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she understands that people "perhaps struggle" with some of the issues raised in the ongoing transgender prisoners row.

She made the remark while answering a question from the BBC's Scotland editor James Cook on whether double rapist Isla Bryson was a woman or not.

Ms Sturgeon said: "The important fact in this case is the crime that was committed, and the individual regardless of gender, should be treated in a way appropriate to the crime that was committed and the nature of any risk that any individual is considered to pose."

She added: "Yes, I do understand that people perhaps struggle with some of this, but that is why it is all the more important, in my view, that we deal rationally with these situations."