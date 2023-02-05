Scotland's education secretary has said it is for teaching unions to suspend strikes ahead of the exam period to ensure there is no disruption.

Asked if she could guarantee the exam season would not be impacted, Shirley-Anne Somerville told BBC Scotland's The Sunday Show: "I don't think it should and I think that's very much up to the trade unions."

She said the Scottish government has been working on contingency planning if strikes impact the exam period.

Teachers have been in dispute with councils and the Scottish government, with a two-week rolling period of walkouts due to finish on Monday and more action planned.