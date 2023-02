An entrepreneur has been enticing the Dragons' Den business supremos to try playing the bagpipes.

Robbie MacIsaac looked on as Dragons Deborah Meaden and Sara Davies attempted to strike up a tune during his pitch.

The accomplished piper's product withdraws moisture from a piper's breath so it does not damage the instrument.

The 21-year-old, from Falkirk, left empty handed but described the experience as "invaluable".