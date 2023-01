A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa.

The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with indecent assault and committing an indecent act with a minor at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.

The man, known in a BBC documentary as "Edgar", has denied claims against him.

He was released pending a further hearing.