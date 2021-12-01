There are several billion combinations, but only one solution - for many, the Rubik’s cube isn’t just a game, but a competitive sport too.

Hundreds of the puzzle’s fans have descended on Glasgow for a three-day competition, racing against the clock - and each other - in speed time trials.

The humble cube is experiencing something of a renaissance, with a new generation taking up the puzzle during the Covid pandemic.

Some competitors can complete it in lightning speeds of less than 10 seconds.

Video by Morgan Spence