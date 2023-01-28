A former classmate of transgender rapist Isla Bryson has said she feels "sick" after learning of her crimes.

Rachel Ferguson said students enrolled at Ayrshire College should have been told that Bryson was awaiting trial for two rape charges.

"They should have more checks in place, not just for trans people but for everyone, I think they should check everyone," Rachel told the BBC.

Earlier this week, Bryson was found guilty of raping two women in 2016 and 2019 before she changed gender.