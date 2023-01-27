Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said.

Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison.

Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping two women before she changed gender. Bryson began transitioning from a man to a woman while awaiting trial.

She was now been moved to HMP Edinburgh men's prison.