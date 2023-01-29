Tips and tricks for stitching wigs

A self-taught wigmaker shows some of the skills needed for creating hair pieces, beards and moustaches.

Will Venus, from Edinburgh, began losing hair due to alopecia and after trying various wigs, they sought out an online course to learn how to make hair pieces from scratch.

Will now shares the skills needed to weave wigs on social media. As well as cranial wigs, they make beards, patches for beards, chest wigs, arm wigs and moustaches.

It takes between eight hours and 100 hours to make the hair pieces and wigs. "Where there is hair, I can replace it," Will said.