Trans rapist won’t be jailed in women's prison

A trans woman who raped two women before she changed gender will not serve her sentence in a female jail, Scotland's first minister has said.

Isla Bryson was remanded to Cornton Vale women's prison after being convicted of carrying out the rapes when she was a man called Adam Graham.

Bryson decided to transition from a man to a woman while awaiting trial.

Nicola Sturgeon has now said Bryson would be removed from the prison soon and would not serve her sentence there.

It is thought to be the first time a trans woman has been convicted of raping women in Scotland.

Bryson is due to be sentenced next month after being convicted on Tuesday of this week.

But where that sentence should be served has been the subject of heated debate, with concerns being raised about the safety of other women in the jail if Bryson was placed there.

The issue was raised at First Minister’s Questions, where the first minister spoke on the issue.