Scotland's only gold mine ready to ramp up extraction

Scotland's only gold mine is ready to expand gold extraction in the spring, after years of development work.

By early summer, workers at the Cononish Mine in Tyndrum hope to extract 2,000 ounces (57kg) of gold each month - worth more than £3m.

Owners Scotgold Resources say a newly discovered vein of gold could increase the life of the mine from eight to 18 years.

Geologist Rachael Paul explained the mining process to the BBC's David Henderson.