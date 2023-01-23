'Taken to a prisoner of war camp on my 19th birthday'

Jim Glennie was a young soldier when he faced the terrifying reality of the D-Day landings in 1944.

The World War Two veteran from Aberdeenshire spoke to the BBC about that day, and his experience of being captured and taken to a prisoner of war camp.

Now 97, he has been telling his experience as part of the BBC's We Were There project.

Watch his story.

Video by Graham Fraser and Ben Philip

We Were There aims to collect as many first-hand accounts as possible by 2025, the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, to preserve veterans' accounts for future generations.

The BBC is currently working on the project with a number of partners including the Normandy Memorial Trust and Royal British Legion. Some of the stories collected may be shared with our partners and used on BBC News platforms.

