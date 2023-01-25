'People are getting ill because their home is so cold'

More people are falling ill because they are unable to afford to heat their homes, ambulance crews have warned.

The soaring cost of gas and electricity has forced many people to switch off their heating in the winter months.

Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) crews say they are treating more patients who are ill because their homes are so cold or they cannot afford to eat properly.

Paramedics say they are typically called out by friends or family of those in need.

Patients dealing with the stark choice between eating and heating are seen most weeks by Glasgow ambulance workers Tanya Hoffman and Will Green.

The pair say they have been in homes which feel like ice cold where the patients are clearly struggling to cope.