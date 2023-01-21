'Why can't a 16-year-old drink alcohol in a pub?'

Nicola Sturgeon has argued there should be a wider debate on teenagers' rights, as she defended plans to allow 16-year-olds to change their legal sex.

Scotland's first minister suggested there were inconsistencies in what older teenagers are permitted to do, and cited the drinking age in pubs as an example.

However, she later tweeted that this was "bad phrasing" on her part, and she did not advocate a change in drinking rules.

Scotland's gender recognition bill has been blocked by the UK government, which claims it will have an adverse impact on UK-wide equalities laws south of the border.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has previously told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg he thinks 16 is too young for a person to change their legally recognised sex, but called for a respectful debate on the issue.