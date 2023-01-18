A former Supreme Court judge has said he believes the chances of success in challenging the UK government's block on Scotland's gender legislation is "very low".

The reforms are intended to make it easier for trans people to change their legally-recognised sex.

But the UK government says the changes could impact on equality laws that apply across Great Britain.

Scotland's first minister believes the row will "inevitably" end up in court, but Lord Hope told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme to argue the case through courts would have a low prospect of success.