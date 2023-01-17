One of Scotland's last urban farms has closed its doors to the public and its animals are being transported to local zoos and farms.

Love Learning, the charity which runs the farm, said they had been hit by increased costs and a lack of funding.

Mark McInally, the commercial business manager for Love Gorgie Farm, told the BBC their electricity bill had almost tripled and "at the minute there isn't any plan for a saviour".

He added: "It's very emotional, it's hit home that it's not just closing the gates - the animals are leaving."