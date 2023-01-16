Gender bill veto would be an outrage, says Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms.

The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage".

The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers which would stop the bill becoming law.

Holyrood MSPs backed a move towards a self-identification system last month.

It would mean that people in Scotland would no longer require a medical diagnosis to change gender. The timescale involved would also be reduced.