Rape survivor recorded confession on phone in bag

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be.

Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured fellow student Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her bag.

McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to five years in prison in July last year.

Since the conviction Ellie, who waived her anonymity, has been campaigning on behalf of victims.

